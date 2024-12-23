Man arrested following hit-and-run which claimed life of young mother

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s, as part of the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run which happened in Rathkeale Co. Limerick on Saturday.

21-year-old Marguerita Sheridan, who had given birth to her first child just three weeks ago died after she was struck by a vehicle.

A van believed to have been involved in this incident has been recovered by Gardaí and will be subject to a technical examination.

A man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Limerick.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Rathkeale area in Co. Limerick between 11:30am and 1:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63222, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

