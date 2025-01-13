New register to be launched to crackdown on 'Cowboy Builders'

A new register will launch this year to crack down on so-called 'Cowboy Builders'.

It will give the Construction Industry Register Ireland power to access sites, seize documents and enter the homes of builders.

The register aims to provide confidence to those buying and renovating homes and has been established in response to several scandals of late such as the use of materials with mica or pyrite.

Peter Finn, a spokesperson from MDS Construction, says it will offer reassurance to customers.

"Mistakes happen onsite and problems happen all the time.

"If the correct insurance is in place and the registration is in place - you will have some sort of a fallback.

"If you use somebody who is not registered and you use someone who does not have the correct insurance you're in a much worse place.

"I think the idea of this CIRI board is to get legitimate people identified," he said.

20,000 workers in the sector are expected to register for the Construction Industry Register Ireland.

