'Obsessed' double murderer Palani reveals he was motivated to kill gay Irishmen

"Obsessed" double murderer Yousef Palani, who was motivated by his hatred of homosexual men, he told detectives that he would have continued "to kill" if gardaí had not stopped him, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The sentencing hearing for the 23-year-old also heard while Palani told gardaí that his religion forbids homosexuality, investigators were satisfied that he was not radicalised.

Palani told gardaí in interviews that Muslims could not be homosexual and vehemently denied being gay, despite using homosexual dating apps.

During today's sentence hearing, Detective Garda Conor Jordan of Sligo Garda Station agreed with Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, that Palani's motivation to carry out the murders was as a result of his "hostility and prejudice" towards homosexual men.

Advertisement

He said the garda view was that Palani had also "certainly exaggerated" and/or made up claims about his mental health and that a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity was not contended for.

Palani, last of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, appeared at court today for his sentence hearing, having pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt (42) at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10th 2022.

He has also pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee (58) at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, two days later on April 12th 2022.

Palani has further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9th 2022.

Advertisement

The court heard today that the first murder victim, Aidan Moffitt, had been decapitated in his home, with his head placed on a bed. He had also suffered 42 stab wounds.

Mr Moffitt's body remained on the floor and gardaí noted that his two hands were tied behind his back. A yellow bottle of bleach was left beside his head, while a knife with a serrated blade had been placed into Mr Moffitt's right hand after he was murdered, Det Gda Jordan said.

Michael Snee was also found tied up on the floor of his own bedroom, while a hunting knife and a black coloured knife had been laid on the bed to make the shape of a cross, the court was told.

There were 38 sharp force injuries to Mr Snee's body, and he had been stabbed 25 times mainly to the head, neck and chest, said the garda witness.

Advertisement

A third man, Anthony Burke, survived the attack but lost sight in one eye after being stabbed by the defendant.

The Central Criminal Court was also told that all three attacks had been knife crimes and that the sexual orientation of the three victims was homosexual.

The court heard that the defendant was "obsessed" with tying his victims up before killing them and that carefully crafted questions were put to each victim in advance of meeting to ensure that they were Irish and living alone.

Whilst Palani told gardaí that his religion forbids homosexuality, gardaí were satisfied he was not radicalised despite suggestions to the contrary.

By Alison O'Riordan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.