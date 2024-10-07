Over €380,000 raised for Irishman who died in Australia workplace accident

Over €380,000 has been raised for an Irishman who died in a workplace accident in Australia.

A GoFundMe was set up to support the family of Barry Breslin, who passed away following an accident on October 3rd.

Originally from County Donegal, he moved to Perth in 2011.

He leaves behind his fiancée Melissa, originally from Waterford, and a young son, Tommy.

Advertisement

His family said he was 'one in a million',

He was a family man at heart and a loyal friend to many around him, he will be sadly missed but not forgotten.

Barry 'Duke' Breslin is remembered by his fiancé and son, parents Mary and Seamus and brothers Owen and Shane.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.