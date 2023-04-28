Play Button
Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry on busy street

Robbie Byrne
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry in Co. Cork this afternoon.

It happened in Charleville's busy Main Street at around quarter-to-one this afternoon, Friday, April 28th.

No other injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remains closed by Gardaí with local diversions in place.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12 pm and 1 pm this afternoon.

