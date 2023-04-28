Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry on busy street

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry in Co. Cork this afternoon.

It happened in Charleville's busy Main Street at around quarter-to-one this afternoon, Friday, April 28th.

No other injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

Due to a collision on the Main Street in Charleville, Cork, the road is closed and is expected to be for some time. Local diversions are in place with delays to be expected. Gardaí are advising road users intending to travel to the area to plan their trip accordingly. pic.twitter.com/uS3s5HfYRJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2023

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remains closed by Gardaí with local diversions in place.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12 pm and 1 pm this afternoon.