Pedestrian dies in Laois crash

A pedestrian has died in a crash in County Laois.

The incident happened on the N80 at Crannagh in Stradbally at around 10:45 last night.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for a post-mortem exam.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

Advertisement

The road is currently closed for examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Garda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 at Crannagh, Stradbally, Co. Laois between 10.30pm and 11pm yesterday, 23rd February 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.