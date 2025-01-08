Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Editor's Pick

Ryanair to take legal action against disruptive passengers

Ryanair to take legal action against disruptive passengers
Ryanair aeroplanes with the control tower in the background at Dublin Airport. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/© RollingNews.ie
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ryanair has announced it's now taking legal action against disruptive passengers.

The airline has filed a claim for over 15 thousand euros in damages against a passenger who disrupted a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote last April, forcing it to redirect to Porto.

In a statement, the company says it's completely unacceptable for hard-working people to have a trip ruined by "one passenger’s failure to behave".

Reporting by Emily Keegan

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Body of a man discovered in camper van in County Kilkenny

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Taoiseach opens Gorey Hill Special School in Wexford

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 3

Tadhg Furlong still an uncertainty for Champions Cup game

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement