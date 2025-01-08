Ryanair to take legal action against disruptive passengers

Ryanair has announced it's now taking legal action against disruptive passengers.
The airline has filed a claim for over 15 thousand euros in damages against a passenger who disrupted a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote last April, forcing it to redirect to Porto.
In a statement, the company says it's completely unacceptable for hard-working people to have a trip ruined by "one passenger’s failure to behave".
Reporting by Emily Keegan
