South East to gain two new Junior Ministers

The South East is set to gain two new Junior Ministers. 23 Ministers of State have been announced, including two from the region.

First-time TD, Waterford's John Cummins will be appointed as a Minister of State in the Department of Housing.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor is set to become a Junior Minister at the Department of Health, with responsibility for good health promotion and drug action.

She'll join the formerly announced 'Super Junior Minister' for Mental Health, Waterford TD Mary Butler.

Advertisement

Deputy Butler will also act as Government Chief Whip.

The South East will have just one Senior Minister in the new Dáil, in the shape of Wexford TD James Browne, who was taken on the role of Minister for Housing.

The Government, upon the nomination of the Taoiseach, has formally appointed Ministers of State and assigned their responsibilities.

Speaking this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I want to wish all the Ministers of State every success in their new roles in helping Government deliver on our commitments, responding to challenges, and moving Ireland forward in the years ahead.

Advertisement

"This will be a Government determined to deliver on the economy, housing, disability, infrastructure, and public services, as well as maintaining Ireland’s strong voice on the world stage.

"We are very conscious of the work ahead and I have every confidence in our team of Ministers from across the two government parties and independents.''

Tánaiste Simon Harris said: "I am delighted that we have today announced the new Ministers of State, who will play a key part across all government departments in delivering on the agenda set out in the Programme for Government and responding to the challenges we face.

"I wish them every success in their new roles, and I am looking forward to working with them and the rest of government to deliver for the country, whilst addressing the issues affecting people in their everyday lives.

Advertisement

"In the period ahead we will be ambitious and work to make significant progress in addressing the critical social, economic, political, demographic and environmental challenges of our time."

Full list of appointments

Thomas Byrne TD - Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for European Affairs and at the Department of Defence

Michael Moynihan TD - Minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion

Charlie McConalogue TD - Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with Special Responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy

Kevin Boxer Moran TD - Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with responsibility for the Office of Public Works

Emer Higgins TD - Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD - Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy

Michael Healy-Rae TD - Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture

Neale Richmond TD - Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for International Development and Diaspora

Jerry Buttimer TD - Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, with special responsibility for Community Development, Charities, Gaeltacht and the Islands and the Department of Transport with special responsibility for Rural Transport

John Cummins TD - Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning

Christopher O’Sullivan TD - Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity

Kieran O’Donnell TD - Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Older People and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Housing

Robert Troy TD - Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance

Niall Collins TD - Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice

Niamh Smyth TD - Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation

Alan Dillon TD - Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Circular Economy

The Government noted the intention, subject to the necessary amendments being made to the Ministers and Secretaries (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 1977 to nominate the following persons to be appointed as Ministers of State:

Timmy Dooley TD - Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Fisheries and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for the Marine

Colm Brophy TD - Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for Migration

Marian Harkin TD - Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science with special responsibility for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.