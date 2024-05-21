South East upgraded to orange thunderstorm warning

The five counties of the Sout East have been placed under an orange weather warning.

The upgraded weather warning takes in Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

From 1:44 pm this afternoon, the orange weather warning runs until 8 pm tonight.

The warning will then be downgraded to yellow until 10 pm.

Status Orange - Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Waterford Met Éireann Weather Warning Slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and hail. Valid: 13:44 to 20:00 Tuesday 21/05/2024 pic.twitter.com/etb5dDJ5JW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 21, 2024

Met Éireann is warning of slow-moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and hail.

They say impacts include flash flooding, very difficult travelling conditions with poor visibility.

Met Éireann is also warning of potential damage to power lines in the area.v

