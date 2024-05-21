Play Button
South East upgraded to orange thunderstorm warning

Winter weather Jan 21st 2024, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
The five counties of the Sout East have been placed under an orange weather warning.

The upgraded weather warning takes in Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

From 1:44 pm this afternoon, the orange weather warning runs until 8 pm tonight.

The warning will then be downgraded to yellow until 10 pm.

Met Éireann is warning of slow-moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and hail.

They say impacts include flash flooding, very difficult travelling conditions with poor visibility.

Met Éireann is also warning of potential damage to power lines in the area.v

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

