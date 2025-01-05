Status yellow low temperature warning extended to entire country until Thursday

A status 'yellow' low temperature/ice warning has been extended for the whole country until Thursday.

Met Éireann is forecasting very cold nights with widespread frost and ice and temperatures struggling to get above freezing during the day.

It says potential impacts include hazardous travelling conditions, Icy patches and travel disruption.

Other Status Orange and Status Yellow alerts for snow and rain, remain in place until this evening.

Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow will remain under a Status Orange Snow/Ice warning until 5pm this evening.

Counties worst affected by snow overnight include Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois - and Wicklow - with 28,000 homes, farms and businesses without power.

ESB Networks crews are currently restoring power in homes impacted by the outage, with information and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

Uisce Éireann is reminding people to protect their water pipes from the freezing weather at home or in their business/farm.

They have issued the following advice:

Check outside pipes that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and, if possible, turn off water supply to these areas or to any unoccupied premises.

Conserve water and do not to leave taps running as this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can impact on your local water supply.

www.water.ie. Uisce Éireann Customers can check their website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via their 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278. People can also sign up online to free text alert system to get regular updates about their local supplies - see

Emergency Response

The Taoiseach Simon Harris has spoken with the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group for a briefing on conditions around the country.

Simon Harris says it's really important people remain vigilant during the current cold snap.

He says the situation varies, with some counties having a significant amount of snow and sleet - while weather warnings remain in place for many regions for the day ahead.

He says the cold weather will continue for much of the week and the impact at a national and local level will need to be closely monitored.

