Status yellow thunderstorm warning for entire South East

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for the entire South East.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy downpours and thunderstorms for eighteen counties, including the five counties in the South East region.

Potential impacts include spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

⚠️Status Yellow⚠️ - Thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford Heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Potential impacts: • Spot flooding

• Difficult traveling conditions

• Poor visibility Valid: 10:00 to 21:00 Tuesday 21/05/2024 pic.twitter.com/d63L8ywSIA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 21, 2024

The warning was issued at 10 am this morning, and runs until 9 pm tonight, Tuesday.