Status yellow thunderstorm warning for entire South East

Status yellow thunderstorm warning for entire South East
Met Éireann says heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely as well as spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions. Photo by Johannes Plenio for Pexels
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for the entire South East.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy downpours and thunderstorms for eighteen counties, including the five counties in the South East region.

Potential impacts include spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

The warning was issued at 10 am this morning, and runs until 9 pm tonight, Tuesday.

