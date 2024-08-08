Taylor Swift concerts cancelled over terrorist plot

Three Taylor Swift concerts in Austria have been cancelled over a planned terrorist attack.

The singer was due to kick off three nights at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna tonight.

In a statement, event organisers say the Vienna shows were cancelled 'due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack'.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the plot, including a 19-year-old, who previously pledged allegiance to the terror group IS.

The plot comes after three school girls were killed in the UK while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

Violence erupted after the attack in Southport, with riots taking place across the UK.

