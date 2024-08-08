Play Button
Taylor Swift concerts cancelled over terrorist plot

Taylor Swift concerts cancelled over terrorist plot
Taylor Swift
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Three Taylor Swift concerts in Austria have been cancelled over a planned terrorist attack.

The singer was due to kick off three nights at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna tonight.

In a statement, event organisers say the Vienna shows were cancelled 'due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack'.

 

Two men have been arrested in connection with the plot, including a 19-year-old, who previously pledged allegiance to the terror group IS.

The plot comes after three school girls were killed in the UK while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

Violence erupted after the attack in Southport, with riots taking place across the UK.

