Taylor Swift in Dublin: Everything you need to know as the Eras tour comes to Ireland

Excitement is building in Dublin as Taylor Swift brings her Eras tour to Ireland in one of the biggest events of the year.

The US popstar will perform in the Aviva Stadium on June 28th, 29th and 30th, with Paramore as special guests.

In what will be a memorable weekend in Dublin, here is everything you need to know ahead of the concerts.

How do I get to the Aviva Stadium?

With Longitude, Gay Pride and the All-Ireland football quarter-finals taking place in Dublin this weekend too, traffic in the capital is likely to be heavy.

Fans attending are encouraged to use public transport to get to the venue, as there is no parking available.

Dublin Bus routes 4, 7a, 39a, 46a, 145 and 155 will operate a full service near the venue.

Extra Dart services will be operating before and after the concert. However, after the concert, Grand Canal Dock station will be closed.

The stadium is about a 30-minute walk to the nearest Luas stops on both the Red and Green lines.

There will be late-night services after each concert at 12.40am from Heuston to Cork, with a connection to Limerick. This service must be booked in advance.

Which entry route should I take to the stadium?

There are several different entry points depending on your ticket. Anyone with tickets for the West Stand Upper should enter the blue route via the Shelbourne Road.

Those in West Stand Lower should enter along the orange route via Lansdowne Lane.

Those standing on the main pitch and in the South Stand should go through the green route via Lansdowne Road.

Fans in the East Stand should enter along the purple route through Herbert Road. If you are in the Gold Circle, enter through the red route via Bath Avenue.

What I can bring to the venue?

You can bring water in a plastic bottle, as long as its 500ml or less, but if you've got a standing ticket, there'll be water points on the pitch.

No glass, hard plastic and metal containers will be permitted, or large bags.

The concert will go ahead regardless of the weather, so prepare for all weather elements.

Camping outside the Aviva will not be allowed ahead of the concert, as gardaí and security will be on patrol ahead of the show each day.

When do doors open?

Doors open at 5pm before Paramore kicks things off at about 6pm. Taylor Swift is expected to appear on stage around 7.30pm.

Will merchandise be available?

There will be an early merchandise day as part of the tour at the 3Arena, from 10am-8pm on Thursday, 27th June, and from 10am onwards on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 28th-30th June. People not attending the concert can also buy merchandise.

