Play Button
Play Button
Editor's Pick

Quake toll continues to rise

Quake toll continues to rise
Earthquake, EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid
Jan Stafford
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The number of people who've died in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has now passed 16-thousand.

Turkey's disaster management agency says more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes.

Rescue teams have been dealing with freezing temperatures as they look for survivors.

Personnel and supplies have been sent to Turkey from across the world.

Advertisement

Waterford's Jacqui Corcoran, from World Vision Ireland, says people need help now and there's no time to waste ' This is reflecting the commitment of the agencies towards a shard humanitarian objective and I suppose at times like this we need united action. The effects of the earthquake are devastating, we are all seeing that. It's a devastating situation for people on the ground. '

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí in Wexford issue fresh appeal on 25th anniversary of Fiona Sinnott murder

 By Jan Stafford
Waterford News 3

Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with vehicle in Waterford city

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement