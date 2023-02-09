Quake toll continues to rise

The number of people who've died in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has now passed 16-thousand.

Turkey's disaster management agency says more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes.

Rescue teams have been dealing with freezing temperatures as they look for survivors.

Personnel and supplies have been sent to Turkey from across the world.

Advertisement

Waterford's Jacqui Corcoran, from World Vision Ireland, says people need help now and there's no time to waste ' This is reflecting the commitment of the agencies towards a shard humanitarian objective and I suppose at times like this we need united action. The effects of the earthquake are devastating, we are all seeing that. It's a devastating situation for people on the ground. '