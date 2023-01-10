The price of a pint of Guinness is to increase.

A pint of the black stuff will set you back 12 cent more excluding VAT from February 1st.

Guinness supplier Diageo has confirmed the increase will be across the board for its draught beer brands.

In a statement, the company said it has faced "significant inflation" and has "absorbed the costs for as long as possible".

Advertisement

The move follows Heineken Ireland's increase to all of its draught products in December last.

The cost of Heineken, Birra Moretti, Orchard Thieves, Coors, Fosters, Beamish and Murphy's were all affected.

The Irish Examiner reported that the company was increasing prices due to "exceptional inflationary challenges".

Advertisement

Heineken Ireland said its malt costs are up 120% and diesel costs are up 67%.

The company wrote to its on-trade customers to advise them of a 9 per cent increase in wholesale draught prices to "more closely reflect the current cost of producing and supplying our products".

The price of certain draft kegs rose by the equivalent of 17c per pint, the alcohol firm told publicans.

Ollie Grimes, a publican in Skerries in north Dublin, said that an increase was expected— but not to the level that will be seen next month.

Advertisement

"This is probably the biggest price hike ever, in the history of any brewery, that we have seen," he said at the time.