Three Kilkenny family members jailed for dog and horse neglect

Three members of a Kilkenny family have been jailed for neglect of a number of animals in their care.

According to The Irish Times, the father and two sons pleaded guilty to charges of neglect, which came from an inspection of their premises in Callan almost four years ago.

Numerous officials and charities, including Kilkenny County Council and a vet, recovered 23 dogs and four horses from their premises.

The dogs had no fresh water or bedding, and some slept outdoors with no shelter.

At sentencing this week, Michael Carthy was given a two-year concurrent prison sentence with the last 12 months suspended for eight counts of animal neglect.

His son William Carthy was given a 21-month sentence with 12 months suspended for nine charges of animal neglect.

While his other son was given a 15-month sentence for attempting to obstruct animal welfare officers and for animal neglect.

The three men were all banned from having charge of any animals for the next 10 years.

