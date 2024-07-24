Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Editor's Pick

Three Kilkenny family members jailed for dog and horse neglect

Three Kilkenny family members jailed for dog and horse neglect
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Three members of a Kilkenny family have been jailed for neglect of a number of animals in their care.

According to The Irish Times, the father and two sons pleaded guilty to charges of neglect, which came from an inspection of their premises in Callan almost four years ago.

Numerous officials and charities, including Kilkenny County Council and a vet, recovered 23 dogs and four horses from their premises.

The dogs had no fresh water or bedding, and some slept outdoors with no shelter.

Advertisement

At sentencing this week, Michael Carthy was given a two-year concurrent prison sentence with the last 12 months suspended for eight counts of animal neglect.

His son William Carthy was given a 21-month sentence with 12 months suspended for nine charges of animal neglect.

While his other son was given a 15-month sentence for attempting to obstruct animal welfare officers and for animal neglect.

The three men were all banned from having charge of any animals for the next 10 years.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Paris Olympics 2024: What is on and where to watch over the next five days?

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí appeal for missing teenager

 By Rachael Dunphy
Celebrity 3

OMG! Conor McGregors former past with current Love Island contestant

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement