Tipperary restaurant receives Michelin Star as four Irish businesses honoured

Restaurants in Tipperary Cork, Clare, and Dublin have been added to Ireland's haul of Michelin star establishments at a ceremony in England on Monday evening.

The Bishop's Buttery in Cashel, Homestead Cottage in Doolin and D'Olier Street at D'Olier Chambers in Dublin all received nods at the awards in Manchester.

Terre in Cork's Castlemartyr Resort was awarded a second Michelin Star after getting its first just last year. The Michelin Guide commended chef Vincent Crepel for his "powerful and sophisticated cooking".

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Crepel said it had been a "lifelong dream" to win a second star.

"Being awarded the second Michelin star is wonderful elevation to receive from the inspectors. I am so proud of the team and what we have achieved.

"We have had a fantastic year and are looking forward to welcoming guests again in 2024. We aim to make a visit to Terre accessible to diners and we are fortunate to work with great local and international suppliers who help inspire and shape our menus. Receiving the second star is a tribute to the creativity and standards we aim to reach and maintain."

Terre has joined dede at the Customs House in Baltimore as one of Ireland's five two-star restaurants, while three further businesses were awarded their first Michelin Star during Monday's announcements.

Last week, six new Bib Gourmand awards were announced for Ireland, which commend "good food at moderate prices". Winners included Solas Tapas in Dingle, Dublin’s La Gordita and Cork’s Ichigo Ichie.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guide, said the dining scene in Ireland was both "innovative and impressive".

"There are enormously talented chefs turning their hands to anything from wood-fired sharing plates to finely tuned sushi," she said.

"To have so much positive news to share with the industry, at a time when restaurants are facing so many challenges, gives me great pride".