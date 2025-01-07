Top 10 car makes to fail NCT in 2024 revealed

Almost half of cars failed the NCT test in 2024.
New figures show over 1.7 million NCT's were carried out last year, with over 875,000 of those failing the full test.
The vehicle make that failed the most tests nationwide in 2024 was Chevrolet, with 72% of the make tested failing.
Coming in second place was Daihatsu, with Chrysler in third.
The top 10 makes of NCT failures in 2024 were;
- Chevrolet
- Daihatsu
- Chrysler
- Citroen
- Fiat
- Alfa Romeo
- Peugeot
- Ford
- Renault
- Nissan
Meanwhile, the car makes that recorded the highest pass rates were;
- MG
- Porsche
- Lexus
- Land Rover
- Audi
- Mercedes
- BMW
- Hyundai
- Mini
- Kia
The main reasons for vehicles failing the NCT were steering and suspension, lighting and electric, side slip test, and wheels and tyres.
