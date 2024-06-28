Tributes pour in for teenagers who died in Waterford collision

Tributes have poured in for two teenage boys who died in a collision in Waterford City in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The collision, between an e-scooter and a bus, occurred on the Cork Road after 1 am on Thursday.

The teenagers have been named locally as 15-year-old Gilbert Collins, and 17-year-old Abuzwa Idris.

Mayor of Waterford, Jason Murphy has been leading the tributes:

'We can only imagine what both families are going through... for two young boys to die at such a young age.'

It's very hard for us to comprehend still in Waterford that both of them have been taken away in such tragic circumstances.

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has been completed.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to provide support to both boys' families at this time.

Anyone with any information, including camera or dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

