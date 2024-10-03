Play Button
Weather warning issued for Waterford this weekend

Rachael Dunphy
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Waterford, Cork and Kerry.

The warning comes into effect from midnight on Saturday, October 5th to midnight on Sunday.

 

Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

