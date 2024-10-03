Weather warning issued for Waterford this weekend

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Waterford, Cork and Kerry.
The warning comes into effect from midnight on Saturday, October 5th to midnight on Sunday.
⚠️Status Yellow Rain Warning issued ⚠️
Heavy and persistent rain
Counties: Cork, Kerry & Waterford
Possible Impacts:
• Localised flooding 🌊
• Difficult travelling conditions 🚗⚠️
Valid: 00:00 Saturday 05/10/2024 to 00:00 Sunday 06/10/2024
⬇️https://t.co/IMZz9b8zgi pic.twitter.com/zaaL54ku2v
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2024
Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.
