Weather warning issued for Waterford this weekend

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Waterford, Cork and Kerry.

The warning comes into effect from midnight on Saturday, October 5th to midnight on Sunday.

⚠️Status Yellow Rain Warning issued ⚠️ Heavy and persistent rain

Counties: Cork, Kerry & Waterford Possible Impacts: • Localised flooding 🌊

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2024

Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

