Wexford's Verona Murphy expected to secure Ceann Comhairle job today

The 34th Dail will meet today for the first time since the general election.

Leinster House is welcoming 174 TDs, up from the previous 160, and over 50 of those TDs will sit in the Dail chamber for the very first time.

Several others will return having lost their seat in 2020, including Tipperary South Independent Seamus Healy.

The election of the new Ceann Comhairle is expected to be first on the agenda.

Advertisement

Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy is seen as being the likely choice, having gained the support of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

If elected, she would be the first woman to hold the position.

Each deputy will get the chance to cast their vote via a secret ballot, later on this morning.

Others who have put their name in the hat are Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness and outgoing Ceann Comhairle, Fianna Fáil's Seán O’Fearghail

Advertisement

Deputy O’Fearghail has expressed concerns about his party and Fine Gael's decision to back the Wexford Independent Verona Murphy, saying the endorsement undermines the role of Ceann Comhairle and by extension, the Dail.

The Dáil returns at 10.30 this morning.

Reporting by Jessica Woodlock

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.