Investigation launched after protesters disrupt Simon Harris election canvass in Mayo

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating after Simon Harris was reportedly pushed and jostled while on the campaign trail in Co Mayo.

A small number of protesters targeted the Taioseach while he was canvassing in both Castlebar and Westport on Sunday.

A Government spokesman said a member of the Garda was also hit during scenes of “thuggery”.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Mayo are investigating all the circumstances of events which occurred in Westport, Co Mayo, yesterday, 2nd June 2024.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Harris said he would not be deterred from campaigning.

However, he went on to raise concerns about what he characterised as a growing “toxicity in politics and public life that has been fuelled by a small number of people”.

Mr Harris added: “I don’t think it should be ignored. I think it should be called out.

“It’s why I bristle when people talk about protest because some things are protest and some things are thuggery, and I understand the difference and so do most people in this country and they should never be conflated.

“But I think we should continue to amplify the fact that most people in this country are decent.”

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA & Beat News

