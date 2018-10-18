We all love a decent horror film.
But what’s better than inviting the crew over and experiencing the absolute terror together… through your fingers.
There’s the one who laughs inappropriately, the friend who walks out after the first scare, the screamer – and the mate who seems unphased by it all.
So, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Its4Women.ie to bring you the best horror flicks to watch with your mates this Halloween.
1: The Blair Witch Project – The daddy of the found footage horror genre.
2: Halloween – Loaded with suspense, Halloween set the standard for today’s horror films.
3: The Evil Dead – This bonkers b-movie single-handedly invented the Zombie genre. Expect LOTS of fake blood.
4: Get Out – A socially-charged thriller-horror with a gripping finale.
5: Scary Movie – Okay, we know it’s far from the best movie ever made, but this horror comedy grossed $248 million in the box office. Enough said.
6: Hocus Pocus – Sure it’s about as scary as Fair City, but is there a film that screams Halloween like it?
7: A Quiet Place – The most recent addition to the list. Just don’t make a noise.
8: Zombieland – Wickedly funny with enough gore to shake a shtick at.
9: The Shining – If you haven’t seen this – where have you been?
10: 28 Days Later – Danny Boyle’s first foray into horror is a disturbing insight into a post-apocalyptic world.
