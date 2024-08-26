Singer Chappell Roan recently took to her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude towards her fans for listening and respecting her boundaries.

WATCH: Chappells video here

In the video, she thanked everyone for understanding her feelings after she publicly shared her discomfort with fans touching her without consent.

She went on to talk about the importance of maintaining personal space and how she wants to feel comfortable during interactions.

Advertisement

Her message has resonated with many of her fans, with some highlighting the significance of consent and mutual respect between artists and their fans.

“I’ve just said my peace,” Roan said on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Now you know how I feel. When a woman is upset and says something, the automatic response is to be like, ‘yo chill.’ It’s not chill, so I’m not going to be chill.”

The Instagram video was uploaded five days after Roan posted on TikTok that she felt harassed and stalked by her fans.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment and stalking is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she said, emphasizing she “doesn’t give a fuck” if it’s selfish of her to not take a photo with a fan.

“I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior,” Roan said.

Advertisement In the caption of the TikTok, Roan said it wasn’t “directed at someone or a specific encounter,” it’s just her “side of the story.” Roan also didn’t clarify what specific behavior she was referring to, but wrote on Instagram that she’s been in “too many non-consensual physical and social interactions.”