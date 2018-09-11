Let the mind games begin! You’ve got the power to give one Big Brother housemate a game advantage. Who do you want it to be? 🤔 Have your say in our poll on the app or at https://t.co/7rxH0TkkQ1 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/2eJkJPSFfy — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 11, 2018

A 23-year-old gay farmer will enter the Big Brother house this Friday. Host Emma Willis gave viewers a brief introduction to the housemates who will enter the civilian version of the hit reality TV show. Although the new housemates’ identities weren’t fully revealed, viewers heard a small snippet of each housemate describing themselves.In the clip, the new contestant says “I deserve a place in the Big Brother house because you have not had a 23-year-old gay farmer from the heart of Ireland. Last night saw former Corrie star Ryan Thomas being crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.Will you be tuning in?