A 23-year-old farmer from Tipperary will be entering the Big Brother UK house on Friday night.

Tonight saw the final of Celebrity Big Brother and host Emma Willis gave viewers a brief introduction to the housemates who will enter the civilian version which kicks off this weekend.

The housemates’ identities weren’t fully revealed, but viewers were given a brief description of each housemate and could hear them describe themselves.

In the clip, he says “I deserve a place in the Big Brother house because you have not had a 23-year-old gay farmer from the heart of Ireland.”

The forthcoming series of Big Brother is rumoured to be the final series as Channel 5 has not committed to airing any further series.

