A 23-year-old farmer from Tipperary will be entering the Big Brother UK house on Friday night.

Tonight saw the final of Celebrity Big Brother and host Emma Willis gave viewers a brief introduction to the housemates who will enter the civilian version which kicks off this weekend.

The housemates’ identities weren’t fully revealed, but viewers were given a brief description of each housemate and could hear them describe themselves.

Ready for #BBUK? Here's a snippet of your new housemates, on Friday one of them will be given an advantage and it's up to you who gets it! Have your say in our poll on the app or at https://t.co/7rxH0TkkQ1 👁️📊 pic.twitter.com/fmGy1Jvnlb — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 10, 2018

In the clip, he says “I deserve a place in the Big Brother house because you have not had a 23-year-old gay farmer from the heart of Ireland.”

The forthcoming series of Big Brother is rumoured to be the final series as Channel 5 has not committed to airing any further series.

