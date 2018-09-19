Culture Night, an annual event celebrating free entertainment, takes place this Friday.

This year’s celebration is set to be the biggest yet with 173 events taking place across the South East.

It’s been difficult, but we’ve whittled it down to just seven highlights that you cannot afford to miss!

Bleeding Heart Pigeons / The Source Arts Centre, Thurles, Co. Tipperary | 9-11pm

Signed to Virgin, expect swirling indie psychedelia from the Limerick trio.

2. Dungarvan: Vikings Behind the Scenes Exhibition at Dungarvan Arts Centre | 7:30pm

See Irish-acting giant Moe Dunford launch this behind the scenes look at one of the most successful series in television history.

3. Waterford city: The Art & Artists of Waterford Walls | 7pm

Get a detailed insight into the fascinating murals we drive and walk by every day.

4. Waterford: Amber and the Bear in Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) | 8pm

Get your weekend off to the right start with this six-piece jazz-funk outfit.

5. Wexford: Yarnbombing at The Bullring & Selskar Square | 4:00-7:30pm

Add a splash of colour to Wexford’s town centre!

6. Castlecomer: Soundome, Castlecomer Discovery Park | 7-9pm

Hear music like never before with this 46-speaker geodesic sound-system. Ohh, and did we mention the only and only Daithí will be DJing on the night?

7. Kilkenny City: Electronic Music at Billy Byrnes 9pm-12am

Lauded by the likes of DJ Mag and Nialler9, Kilkenny’s Solkatt are a must for any house fan, while Berlin’s Vogelbat will see things getting seriously trippy.

