A dating app is hosting a singles only ski trip
Credit: Gustavo Fring Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
"F**k dating apps. Let's meet on the mountain."

That's the tagline of the singles-only ski trip, hosted by the dating app Thursday.

"We're off to the mountains on 15th April and guess what? You're invited," says the brand. Thursday has teamed up with NucoTravel to host 1,000 single people at Val Thorens, the highest ski resort in Europe from April 15 to April 22.

Participants can choose between shared self-catering apartments and hotels and must pay extra for ski passes, equipment hire and airport transfers. Flights and airport transfers need to be booked separately from Geneva, Lyon Chamkbery or Grenoble airports.

Prices start at €336 for 7 nights of accommodation. Participants must purchase the Thursday wristband(€134) to access all events.

The event is now 70% booked, which means 700 singletons are headed for the slopes. A spokesperson for Thursday has said, " everyone is welcome, but people in relationships are strictly prohibited."

Aprés ski does sound a lot better than swiping!

For more info and to book click here.

