Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

A Family Affair as Schitt's Creek stars to host the Emmys

A Family Affair as Schitt's Creek stars to host the Emmys
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Emmy Awards will have their first-ever father and son co-hosts in its history next month.

Eugene and Dan Levy, stars of the smash series "Schitt's Creek" will co-host the 76th edition of the awards night, which takes place in Los Angeles in the early hours of September 16th, Irish time.

The Levys will be the first-ever father-son hosts at the Emmys and the first duo to do it since 2018 with “Saturday Night Live” stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Both are former Emmy winners, with Eugene taking the "outstanding comedy actor" award in 2020, while at the same ceremony son Dan won for best supporting comedy actor.

Advertisement

Dan also picked up wins for writing and directing, while both won the outstanding comedy series trophy as executive producers.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television.”

Eugene could also potentially announce his own award, as he is also nominated for his Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,”.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Fire at former Waterford hotel sees smoke across the city

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Zirkzee's off the mark as United start 23/24 with a win

 By Aoife Kearns
Waterford News 3

16-year-old boy charged with stabbing of Waterford chaplain

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement