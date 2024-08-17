A Family Affair as Schitt's Creek stars to host the Emmys

The Emmy Awards will have their first-ever father and son co-hosts in its history next month.

Eugene and Dan Levy, stars of the smash series "Schitt's Creek" will co-host the 76th edition of the awards night, which takes place in Los Angeles in the early hours of September 16th, Irish time.

The Levys will be the first-ever father-son hosts at the Emmys and the first duo to do it since 2018 with “Saturday Night Live” stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Both are former Emmy winners, with Eugene taking the "outstanding comedy actor" award in 2020, while at the same ceremony son Dan won for best supporting comedy actor.

Dan also picked up wins for writing and directing, while both won the outstanding comedy series trophy as executive producers.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television.”

Eugene could also potentially announce his own award, as he is also nominated for his Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,”.