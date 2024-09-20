"A walk like no other" - Wexford and Killenny GAA stars announce engagement

Wexford and Kilkenny GAA stars have announced their engagement online.

Wexford's Jack O'Connor and Kilkenny's Grace Walsh are set to tie the knot after sharing the news of their engagement on their instagram accounts.

Earlier this week, both Grace and Jack posted a photo of them together on Killiney Hill with a beautiful backdrop of sun, sea and sand along the eastern coastline in County Dublin. Both smiling and hugging, Grace is seen holding up her hand to the camera to showcase her stunning new engagement ring.

The pair got engaged while out for a walk on the popular hilltop walk with romantic scenery. The breath taking route lies south of Dalkey and north of Shankill

Beaming with joy. Jack's post simply said: "A walk like no other - 12.09.2024 💍" with another image of the pair in a loving embrace overlooking the scenic view from the above at sunset. While Grace's post simply read: "🤍" with the date of their engagement.

Friends, family and friends were quick to congratulate the happy couple including Irish rugby star John van der Flier saying: "Congratulations to you both 🙌".

Jack O'Connor is a Wexford hurling star who plays for Championship club St Martin's and at inter-county level with the Wexford senior hurling team.

Grace Walsh, GAA hurling star with Tullaroan and three-time All-Ireland champion is understood to be retiring from intercounty camogie after starting her journey in 2011.

Sharing the news of he retirement from GAA online in July 2024, Grace wrote: "Sin é but still some incredible memories made with a special group of friends. Up the Cats always 🖤💛🐯".

