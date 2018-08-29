TV host Amanda Byram has quit Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars.
Taking to Instagram Byram confirmed the news about her departure.
“It’s with a heavy heart I share the news that due to personal and professional commitments both in London and LA, I won’t be joining the team for season three of DWTS Ireland,” she wrote.
“Walking away from such a successful and enjoyable show has been a difficult decision and I wish everyone the same success and enjoyment this year…keep dancing!”
Co-host Nicky Byrne has said that working with Amanda had been a “right laugh” and that he would miss the fun they enjoyed every Sunday evening.
“I wish her all the very best with her future projects.”