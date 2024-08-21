Play Button
American themed Frat Party taking place this Leaving Cert results weekend

Joleen Murphy
An American Frat Party themed night out is taking place in Ireland this Leaving Cert results weekend.

The week is upon us for Leaving Cert results with thousands of second-level students receiving their final grades this Friday August 23rd.

With many receiving their results online, many will be planning a meet-up with classmates to celebrate the monumentus occasion.

Celebrations will surely begin on Friday evening, however there will be themed nights out over the weekend to look forward to.

One party is leading the way in true college-fashion to mark two events.

Aside from the Leaving Cert results weekend, there will also be crowds gathering from across the globe to watch American Football live in Ireland's capital.

An American Frat Party themed night out, full of red cups and drinks ping pong, will be taking place Saturday August 24th to coincide with the College Football Classic in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Tens of thousands of Americans are flying into Dublin this week for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The game, that will see Georgia Tech take on Florida State this Saturday.

The capital is set to welcome 27,000 international fans for the ‘Week Zero’ fixture.

To mark both occasions this weekend, The Academy in Dublin are hosting 'Frat Party'.

How will you celebrate your results this weekend?

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

 

