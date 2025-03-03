'Anora' big winner at 2025 Oscars

'Anora' won five awards at the Oscars in Hollywood last night.

The film's Mikey Madison was named Best Actress, while Sean Baker picked up Best Director.

In her speech, Mikey honoured sex workers around the world, in recognition of her role in the film.

Mikey Madison honoring sex workers in her Best Actress Oscar speech! "I want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. The women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community have been one of the highlights of… pic.twitter.com/3SThxAWekO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody was named Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist', 23 years after picking up the same award for his role in 'The Pianist'.

Last year's winner, Cork's Cillian Murphy presented the award to him on stage.

“I believe if the past can teach us anything it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.” Adrien Brody encourages people to “fight for what’s right” during his Best Actor acceptance speech for his role in “The Brutalist.”#Oscars https://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/rANoe4LkGC — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for his part in comedy drama 'A Real Pain'.

In the speech, he said his wife had told him they would be able to have another child if he won the award.

"Let's get crackin' on those kids" - Kieran Culkin accepts his #Oscar for his supporting role in #ARealPain pic.twitter.com/nGNWz3GNE4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Elsewhere, 'Conclave', starring Ralph Fiennes, took just one award, for Best Adapted Screenplay.

