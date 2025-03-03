Play Button
'Anora' big winner at 2025 Oscars

Mikey Madison accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
'Anora' won five awards at the Oscars in Hollywood last night.

The film's Mikey Madison was named Best Actress, while Sean Baker picked up Best Director.

In her speech, Mikey honoured sex workers around the world, in recognition of her role in the film.

Adrien Brody was named Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist', 23 years after picking up the same award for his role in 'The Pianist'.

Last year's winner, Cork's Cillian Murphy presented the award to him on stage.

Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for his part in comedy drama 'A Real Pain'.

In the speech, he said his wife had told him they would be able to have another child if he won the award.

Elsewhere, 'Conclave', starring Ralph Fiennes, took just one award, for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

 

