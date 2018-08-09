Ant McPartlin will not return to TV until 2019

Ant McPartlin won’t be returning to TV presenting until 2019.

In a statement from ITV, they said the presenter will miss the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It is unknown whether Ant will be replaced, or if Declan Donnelly will host the show alone.

Ant has presented the show alongside best friend, Declan Donnelly, since 2002.

The duo has decided together not to front a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway next Spring.

Ant missed the final two episodes after he was arrested and later convicted for drink driving.

McPartlin was convicted for drink driving earlier this year.

McPartlin has been to rehab and is taking a break from work commitments following his conviction.

