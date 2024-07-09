Play Button
Anyone for a house party at Stormzy's?

Stormzy live on stage
Lydia Des Dolles
The Vossi Bop rapper has opened a brand new bar in London's Soho & wants to transport you back to your younger years by creating 'House Party'.

So what exactly is 'House Party'?  The clue is in the name; a seven-floor concept townhouse on Poland Street, Soho, London where each room recreates that of a typical suburban family home.

Sticky, crowded kitchens. DJ decks leaning against a box of porridge oats. Silhouettes snogging in the corner of the room. Bodies squashed like sardines on the staircase, walking into House Party is like stepping into a different world.

Stormzy's House Party
Stormzy's House Party

The Vibe at Stormzys

The opening night featured all the classic bits of a teen house party — with ehh... Maya Jama dancing on the sofa and Ian Wright taking selfies in the hallway, but aside from the celebs it was all very reminiscent of our throwback days.

Stormzy went on to say, ‘We wanted to create a nostalgic experience where everyone is welcome, and no two nights are the same’.

Well I dont know about you, but I am sold - Stormzy's gaff it is!

