Avril Lavigne calls off her engagement

Singer Avril Lavigne has reportedly ended her engagement to the musician Mod Sun

The Sk8r boi singer became engaged to Mod( real name Derek Ryan Smith) in March 2022. She told People magazine: "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine river. We had a violin player, champagne and roses."

Sources close to the Canadian singer have revealed to TMZ that Lavigne has ended the engagement amicably with her former fiancé. "The two had tried to make things work recently, but it just wasn't right," says TMZ. "We're told not only have they hit the brakes on getting married, they're no longer together as a couple, either."

Interestingly, representatives for Mod Sun said the musician was not aware of the official split. "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed that's news to him," they told TMZ

Lavigne attended the Grammy awards recently with Mod Sun, but was photographed dining with rapper Tyga and friends at NOBU last weekend. TMZ reports that Tyga and Lavinge are "just good friends" and that no romantic relationship has begun between them.