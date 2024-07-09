Award-winning Kneecap film drops official trailer ahead of release

The hotly anticipated Irish-language movie Kneecap dropped its official trailer this week alongside confirmation of Irish cinema release date.

The Belfast rap group's film debut picked up an audience award earlier this year at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival and ever since the movie has been highly anticipated by fans.

Based on the origin story of the riotous and ground-breaking Irish-language rap trio KNEECAP, the film stars the band’s Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts alongside Academy Award® nominated Michael Fassbender. Set in West Belfast in 2019, it chronicles how fate brings the trio together and how they then go on to “change the sound of Irish music forever”.

Galway Film Fleadh will host the Irish Premiere of KNEECAP as the Opening Night feature film for the 36th edition of the film festival taking place from today until 14 July in the Town Hall Theatre and Pálás Cinema.

Speaking about the Irish premiere, KNEECAP said, “We’re honoured that KNEECAP has been selected to open Ireland’s leading film festival. Sundance was something else, but nothing beats the West of Ireland.

It currently holds a near perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and will release in Ireland on Thursday, August 8.

