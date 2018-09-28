It was bound it happen.

Baby Shark – the South-Korean nursery rhyme-like song that’s been stuck in our heads for at least three weeks now – has been given a makeover.

Armed with a grand piano, James Corden took on the “modern classic” in Wednesday night’s episode of his Late Late Show.

“Once in a lifetime a song comes along that defines a generation,” Corden began.

“A song that unites us all together in beautiful harmony.”

He goes on to compare the song to that of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” before adding that “never has a song so clearly defined a generation as the one we’re talking about tonight; a song so iconic it’s been viewed more than 2 billion times on YouTube”

And with Sophie Turner as Mommy Shark and Josh Groban playing Daddy Shark, we only wish that it was the version being played on repeat in our sitting rooms.

Share it:













Don't Miss