Barry Keoghan leaves Instagram following string of online abuse

Actor Barry Keoghan has left Instagram following a string of online abuse, which included comments calling him a "heroin baby".

The Dubliner released a statement on X to say he can no longer take his name being "dragged across the internet".

Other comments included criticising his appearance and his parenting style.

Barry says he needs to focus on his work and family and says people knocking on his granny's door is crossing a line.

It follows reports the Saltburn actor split from his girlfriend, popstar Sabrina Carpenter.

