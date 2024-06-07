Barry Keoghan plays love interest in girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s music video

US star Sabrina Carpenter has released a new music video starring real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The Espresso singer has released her new single titled Please, Please, Please, from her upcoming sixth album Short n’ Sweet set for release on August 23rd.

The Bardia Zeinali-directed video sees Carpenter sitting in a holding cell – having been arrested at the end of her Espresso music video – before catching the eye of her real-life boyfriend Keoghan as he gets dragged into prison.

The 25-year-old is seen waiting for him on the outside as he is later released, and the video follows the pair as she aids in him kidnapping a man and robbing a bank.

Dublin-born star Keoghan gets re-arrested and Carpenter is again waiting for him on the outside, before handcuffing him to a chair and putting duct tape over his mouth and kissing him.

Oscar nominee Keoghan (31) recently attended the Met Gala in New York with girlfriend Carpenter.

He appeared to take inspiration from the Victorian era as he sported an eye-catching look by Burberry, made up of an olive velvet tailored suit and waistcoat, teamed with a ruffled cream shirt with a necktie and a black top hat.

While Carpenter wore an Oscar de la Renta black velvet bodice with a voluminous blue satin skirt.

The pair were also spotted at Coachella music festival together in April.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

