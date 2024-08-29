Barry Keoghan signed up for the Peaky Blinders film

Barry Keoghan has signed up for the Peaky Blinders film.

Netflix has announced the Dublin actor joins Cillian Murphy for the film which follows the hugely popular series.

Following worldwide success for Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin, Dublin's Barry Keoghan is set to star in the highly anticipated block buster.

Barry won a BAFTA for his supporting role in Banshees of Inisherin and production on the new Peaky Blinders installment is expected to start later this year.

The original series followed the Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-First World War Birmingham.

Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy is reprising his role of Tommy Shelby for the upcoming film from creator Steven Knight.

It will follow on from the much loved BBC show which ran for six series from 2013 to 2022.

Murphy won legions of fans for his performance as a member of the notorious Shelby family, before he swept awards season earlier this year for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

The Irish actor took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award for his turn as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Sir Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.

