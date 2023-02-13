Becky Hill has new music on the way

Fresh from her performance and win at the BRIT Awards at the weekend, Becky Hill has teased new music is on the way.

The songstress took home Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards for the second year in a row on Saturday and admitted that she felt with her first album 'Only Honest on the Weekend' that she had been trying to please other people.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the 'My Heart Goes' hitmaker said: "The music that is coming out this year, I am so happy with it because I wanted to take it in more of a dance direction.

Because I kind of feel like with album one and the singles before it was almost like I was trying to please people."

Since starting out as a finalist on the first series of 'The Voice' Becky Hill has enjoyed some pretty impressive success.

But, speaking candidly, she said she had suffered from "imposter syndrome" when she was nominated alongside Calvin Harris, Fred Again.., Joel Corry and RAYE.

So, new Becky Hill music on the way? We're here for it!

thanks for having me back on @BBCTheOneShow you lovely bunch! we talked everything @BRITs ahead of this weekend 😬1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/hF9UIcRxej — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) February 9, 2023

If you fancy seeing her live too, she comes to Dublin's Fairview Park on June 16th and tickets are available here.