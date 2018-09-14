Big Brother gets the axe from Channel 5 after 19 Years.

14 September 2018

It was announced this morning that Big Brother would no longer be airing on Channel 5 after 19 series.

The show’s viewer ratings have hugely diminished since its inception in 2000.

A spokesperson for the show announced this morning that “this upcoming series of Big Brother would be the last- of either “civilian” or celebrity versions.”

However, for those of you who are Big Brother fans, you can stop staring horrified into your screens as the Big Brother production company have hinted (not so subtlety) that this may not be the last we see of the show.

Production tweeted this morning that, “the decision opens up a new chapter and we are excited to see what opportunities the future holds for Big Brother in the UK.”

Former X Factor contestant, Rylan Clark-Neal has hosted the spin-off show Bit on the Side for six years and tweeted to thank show makers and viewers for the “amazing journey”.

