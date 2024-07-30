Big Brother reveals new design for its classic eye logo

Big Brother has revealed a new rainbow design for its classic eye logo ahead of the reality series returning to screens this autumn.

The influential social experiment, which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win £100,000, returned last October with 16 new contestants following a five-year hiatus.

The new ITV2 edition saw lawyer Jordan crowned the winner, with dancer Olivia and food writer Henry placing second and third respectively.

Advertisement

During the adverts for the Love Island 2024 final, ITV showcased the new Big Brother eye in a promo video.

In the clip, colourful paint spills across a yellow background before it forms the show’s signature eye logo.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are set to return as hosts of the show, which will welcome a new batch of housemates from all walks of life later this year.

Advertisement

The contestants will also enjoy a revamped Big Brother house when they take up residence.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will return as hosts for the new series (Lucy North/PA)

The reality series returned to screens last year after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

Advertisement

Big Brother started in 2000 on Channel 4 before Channel 5 took over in 2011, airing in the UK for a total of 18 years.

ITV also brought back the celebrity edition of the show earlier this year, with reality star David Potts being crowned the winner.

The Ibiza Weekender star beat Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin to the title, after Coronation Street actor Colson Smith placed third, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh came fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton placed fifth.

By Naomi Clarke, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.