With the 19th series of Big Brother now underway, we’ve teamed up with Its4Women.ie to revisit the first group of hopefuls who took part in the groundbreaking reality TV show back in 2000.

So where are they now? From yoga teachers to television producers, some have remained in the public eye, while others have opted to keep their lives private.

Sada Walkington 11th – Evicted

Sada’s life has changed quite a bit since. In 2015, The Sun reported that Sada changed her name to Guru Amrit Deva and was working as a yoga teacher in Argentina.

Andrew Davidson 10th – Evicted

Following his Big Brother eviction, Andrew worked at MTV for four years, before creating a $1.5million business conducting research for brands such as Weetabix, Doritos and Starbucks. He now heads Flamingo advertising agency’s UK practice. He is the brother of former F1 driver Anthony Davidson.

Caroline O’Shea 9th – Evicted

After her stint in the house, Caroline launched a music career, but the closest she got was some airtime on Heart Radio. She is currently pursuing a career in acting and has since appeared on an episode of The Only Way Is Essex.

Nick Bateman 8th – Evicted

After his departure from the show, Nick enjoyed reasonable media exposure, attending several show-business parties and premieres. He went on to present the television show Trust Me and appeared on BBC2’s Email Weekend and Film4’s Double Take. He also wrote a book entitled Nasty Nick: How to be a Right Bastard.

Nichola Holt 7th – Evicted

Nichola was in a brief relationship with fellow housemate Sada following her eviction. Later, she plied her trade in the pop industry, releasing a single called “The Game” which reached number 72 in the charts.

Tom McDermott & Claire Strutton 6 & 5th – Evicted

Tom and Claire Strutton became the first Big Brother couple, having a boy called Pierce in 2001, before moving to Marbella in 2003 where they ran a property website. They split up in 2004. Tom later went travelling and worked as a PA with nightclubs and charities. Meanwhile, Claire presented a TV show called Dance 2000.

Melanie Hill 4th – Evicted

Melanie presented two series of the E4 show Chained and wrote various articles for The Guardian about Big Brother. She dated Alex Sibley from series three of Big Brother for a number of years. After splitting, they went to court over their pet dog – where joint custody was agreed. She has since studied to become a barrister.

Darren Ramsey 3rd – Evicted

Darren presented Good Food Live on UK Food in the hope of launching a television career. His most recent television appearance was on a special reality TV episode of The Weakest Link.

Anna Nolan 2nd – Evicted

After leaving the House, Anna began working in television, paving the way for future Big Brother housemates who were to do the same, such as Jade Goody, Chantelle Houghton and Nikki Grahame. Nolan worked for the BBC before moving on to RTÉ where she co-presented The Afternoon Show on RTÉ One, along with Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh. Nolan now operates mainly as a television producer, working on Operation Transformation, The Great Irish Bake-Off and Room to Improve.

Craig Phillips 1st – Winner

After leaving the Big Brother house as its first winner, Phillips announced he was giving his £70,000 prize fund to his friend Joanne Harris, who had Down syndrome, to pay for her heart and lung transplant. Craig now has a production company called Avent Productions where he has presented Conversion, a 10 part series for Discovery Realtime, along with the sixth series of Hung, Drawn & Quartered.

This content is brought to you by its4Women.ie

Share it:













Don't Miss