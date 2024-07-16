Play Button
Billie Eilish latest star to appear as CBeebies Bedtime Story reader

Billie Eilish, © PA Archive/PA Images
Billie Eilish is the latest star to treat children to a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Oscar-winning singer’s reading  of This Moose Belongs To Me by author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers will air on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Friday.

Eilish introduces the story by saying that as well as loving music, she also loves nature.

She tells the tale of a little boy called Wilfred who says he owns a very big moose called Marcel.

Most of the time Marcel is very obedient, but one day, while deep in the woods, someone else claims the moose as their own, and Wilfred learns an important lesson.

Eilish will tell young viewers: “We need to look after beautiful, wild creatures like Marcel, but we also need to let them do their own thing.”

She adds: “My favourite thing in the world as a child was a bedtime story and I would be upset if I didn’t get one! I had a lot and I loved them all!”

Reading a CBeebies story has become a rite of passage for stars and previous readers include Tom Hardy, Jack Black, Melissa McCarthy, Kate Winslet and Steve Carell.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

By Laura Harding, Deputy Entertainment Editor

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

