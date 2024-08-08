Play Button
Blake Lively revives Britney's Iconic Versace Gown in return to red carpet

Blake Lively revives Britney's Iconic Versace Gown in return to red carpet
Blake Lively at the 'It ends with us' film premiere
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Blake Lively has made the fashion statement of the year by purchasing an iconic Versace dress previously owned by Britney Spears from a local vintage shop.

The actress reportedly spent $10K, thats around €9K, on the historic gown, which she wore to pay homage to the Princess of Pop at the premiere of her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us.

Britney Spears in the iconic Versace Gown

Britney Spears originally wore the dress at the Versace spring 2003 runway show in Milan back in 2002.

Lively found the dress at Tab Vintage, a Los Angeles shop specializing in vintage clothing, after spotting it on social media and inquiring about it.

Her choice not only celebrates a piece of pop culture history but also endorses Lively's commitment to sustainable fashion.

Blake Livelys instagram tribute to Britney after Film Premiere

Speaking on the stunning choice Lively exclusively told PEOPLE Magazine, "It is Britney's actual dress,"

"It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"

We absolutely love a sustainable queen....

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

