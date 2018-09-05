Blue Ivy has revealed herself to be a top prankster and it seems that no one is safe – not even her own grandmother.

While Beyoncé was celebrating her 37th birthday yesterday, her six-year-old daughter decided to help out by making breakfast for her grandmother.

However, the sweet gesture wasn’t what it seemed.

Tina Knowles shared a video on Instagram of the delicious looking meal prepared by Blue Ivy and someone named Michaela.

But when she went to tuck into her eggs, she discovered little plastic hands.

Yes, hands.

As Tina asks, “what did you do?”, Blue Ivy can be heard laughing in the background.

According to Tina’s caption, the mischievous young girl decided to serve ‘hands and eggs’ rather than ham and eggs.

It’s pretty funny – if a little odd.

