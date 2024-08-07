Bono's eldest daughter Eve Hewson hits back at 'nepo baby' criticism

Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 front man Bono and Ali Hewson, has addressed the "nepo baby" label often attached to her.

In an interview with Porter, the 33-year-old actress, known for award worthy roles in in TV series' Bad Sister & Behind her eyes has brushed off the criticism saying, "The only thing you can do is crack a joke and move on."

Hewson also shared insights into her upbringing in Dublin, describing home life with Bono was filled with discussions about film, music, poetry, and literature.

Although she initially aspired to follow her father's musical path, she eventually gravitated toward acting, admitting that it was the only thing she was really good at but she did originally want to follow her dad into music, laughing: 'I thought I was going to be Charli XCX.'

Eve's next project will be Netflix series The Perfect Couple, a murder mystery, based on Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name. The six-episode show, premiering on September 5, will feature Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber alongside a star-studded ensemble cast, including Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy from White Lotus, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle, and Jack Reynor.

