Brace yourself! 3e are showing back to back Love Island next week

20 July 2018

Next week Love Island fans are in for a treat with two hours of Island shenanigans every night, with the launch of Love Island Australia, which will air directly after Love Island UK.

The two-hour treat, however, will last for one week only as Love Island UK ends Monday, July 30.

12 brand new singletons enter the Love Island Australia villa all looking for love and our very own Eoghan McDermott will be injecting the Irish charm as the famous ‘Voice’ of the show.

Expect tears, tantrums and titillating conversation as Love Island head’s down under.

Love Island Australia kicks off on Monday, July 23 at 10.05pm.

